Cameron Diaz is Reportedly Ready for Baby #2 with Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden might be looking to expand their family. The couple already share one daughter, 2-year-old Raddix, and reportedly are ready for a second little one.

“Cameron and Benji have discussed having another child and have even been looking into surrogate options for a while now,” the source told US Weekly. “Benji always wanted a big family, and Cameron didn’t need to be persuaded after the arrival of their daughter.” The insider added that the couple would “love a boy.”

The duo welcomed Raddix through a surrogate in 2019. Diaz has been open about starting her motherhood journey at the age of 47 and how, as an older mom, she continues to look out for her physical well-being. “The women who have children my age are like, literally almost 20 years younger and that’s an interesting place to be because I’m not that age. And that’s totally okay,” she said during an interview with Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast in March. “But I want to feel vital like that for my child. So I want to be able to be the mom who can run around and do all the like fun stuff with her and I want my energy to stay vital.”

Diaz has taken a step out of the Hollywood limelight for awhile and traded grueling on-set hours for family time. “I waited for this … so I didn’t have any distractions,” she explained during an interview with SiriusXM’s Quarantined With Bruce. “Like, I can’t imagine [working right now]. As a mother with my child, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours, of my time away from her — I just couldn’t.”

It’s so exciting that the Diaz/Madden family might be growing! We can’t wait to meet the potential little one.

