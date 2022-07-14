Here’s How Kim Kardashian Reportedly Feels About Having Kids With Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson made headlines recently when he expressed his desire to start a family. “Definitely a family guy,” the comedian told Kevin Hart on his talk show, Hart to Heart. “My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That’s like my dream. It’s like, super corny, [but] it would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. It’s just like, I’m so excited for that chapter. That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.”

So, how does his girlfriend Kim Kardashian feel about that?

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Kardashian allegedly doesn’t have babies on the brain. “Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she’s not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the insider said. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she’s in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”

According to the source, Kardashian is really “comfortable” with Davidson and loves sharing moments from their relationship with her fans. That’s not to say having kids isn’t on the table. Another insider told HollywoodLife that there’s a possibility for more children and Kardashian reportedly would want to use a surrogate, like she did with her 4-year-old daughter, Chicago, and 3-year-old son, Psalm. “She would not carry a child and Pete knows this…but having more kids is not something that Kim can say no to. She is still young and she loves being a mom. She knows the demands of raising children and she can balance that with a career. She has been doing it for almost a decade and doing it well.”

Whatever this couple decides to do and whenever they choose to it, it’s so wonderful that they’re having fun and are happy together. The important things!

