Another Jonas Baby! Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Welcome Baby #2

Congratulations to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on the birth of their second baby! Representatives for both stars confirmed the exciting news in a statement to PEOPLE today.

“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” the reps said.

The new baby girl is here just eight days before their first daughter, Willa, turns two on July 22. The couple got married in a secret wedding in Las Vegas in May 2019 and are notoriously private about their home life.

The Game of Thrones star confirmed her second pregnancy in Elle UK’s June issue, saying, “It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

She also revealed Willa was “clingier than normal” throughout her pregnancy. Hopefully she’ll feel better now that she can see and hold her baby sister!

In an interview with PEOPLE in June, Jonas said he was “less nervous” about welcoming baby number two.

“You really don’t know what to expect. I think [I’m] maybe a little less nervous [this time], but I’m just excited,” the DNCE frontman and member of the Jonas Brothers told the outlet. “It’s such an amazing part of life.”

Jonas and Turner recently moved to Miami together, and the singer told PEOPLE in the same interview, “It’s been amazing to be a dad and to learn every day more about myself and what that’s like. [We’re] living in a new city, and it’s a very exciting time. I’m very much looking forward to the future on all things.”

There’s no word yet on the baby’s name, but maybe Turner will announce it via tattoo again? We’ll be anxiously awaiting news!

