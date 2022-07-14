Christina Ricci’s Reaction to Her Emmy Nomination Feels So Relatable for Moms Everywhere

Balancing a career while taking care of children is difficult for anyone — including celebrities. By day, Christina Ricci is an actor; by night, she’s staying up with a teething baby. The Yellowjackets star is a mom of two, who shares Freddie, 7, with ex-husband James Heerdegen, and Cleopatra “Cleo,” 7 months, with husband Mark Hampton. She recently earned a nomination for Supporting Actress in the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, and all moms can relate to her sweet reaction.

“It’s really incredible,” the Penelope star told Entertainment Tonight on July 12 of her nomination as Misty in Yellowjackets. “I may or may not have cried a little bit in my bathroom privately.”

Who among us hasn’t sneaked off to the bathroom for a little alone time? Crying in the bathroom is just a regular Tuesday night over here! The reason she was feeling a little emotional about the nom might also have to do with how little sleep she got the night before.

“My baby was teething last night, so I was like, ‘Listen, I’m just gonna sleep in,’” she shared with ET. A choice between huge career news and a little extra sleep — it’s not a tough decision at all for tired moms!

But her co-star Melanie Lynskey, who was also nominated for her role as Shauna in the drama series (which received a total of seven Emmy nominations), sent her “incessant calls and texts” to wake her up.

“Melanie was the first one of the first texts I missed this morning when I was oversleeping. And one of the first people I texted back,” Ricci says, referring to her co-star Melanie Lynskey, who also received an Emmy nom. She also said the cast of women “are very tight… And so, all of us always keep in touch. I heard from all of them this morning. So, it’s been really lovely.”

They knew the tired mama would want to wake up to hear the exciting news! This is only the second time Ricci has been nominated for an Emmy Award — the first time was in 2006 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her turn as Hannah in Grey’s Anatomy.

Ricci also posted about the news on Instagram yesterday, sharing a picture of her in character and writing, “Thank you @televisionacad for nominating this psychopath for best supporting actress in a drama series!!!!! 🐝🔪🐝🔪”

During the interview with ET, Ricci also opened up about her upcoming appearance in Netflix’s Wednesday, starring Jenny Ortega as Wednesday Addams, a character that Ricci made popular in the ‘90s.

“Well, I mean, I have a lot of sentimentality and affection for that world,” she said of The Addams Family. “I feel like with that whole world, I was so young … and I feel like my personality is so intrinsically connected to the experience I had playing that character and in that world. So, I’ll always have affection for it.”

She also said she was “flattered” that director Tim Burton asked her to come on board. “And I was thrilled and really flattered to be asked to come and be a part of this new iteration of Wednesday, especially because it was Tim Burton who asked me and he is so incredibly talented and wonderful,” Ricci told ET. “And I have such wonderful feelings about having worked with him before. So, it really felt to be a part of this.”

Her daughter Cleo is going to be a fan when she’s older, as she already looks like a mini-Wednesday!

The Emmys will be handed out live on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. E.T. on NBC and Peacock. Now, hopefully Ricci can catch up on some much-needed rest!

