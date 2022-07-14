Kylie Jenner Shares New Glimpse of Baby Boy During Video Tour of Her Kids’ Rooms

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Since welcoming her baby boy with Travis Scott in February 2022, Kylie Jenner has mostly kept pictures and videos of him under wraps. But the 5-month-old baby, who was originally named Wolf, makes a new appearance on Jenner’s recent TikTok — showing off his cute little toes for the camera!

In a video promoting her latest Kylie Baby products, the makeup mogul showed off her new Kylie Baby Soothing Balm by rubbing the lotion on her baby boy’s cute legs. He’s wearing forest green shorts and a white t-shirt, while Kylie Cosmetics founder gives him a little leg message with her balm. He sits so still while Jenner rubs his legs and toes, clearly relaxed in the hands of his mama.

Next, Stormi pops up, rubbing the new Kylie Baby Lip & Cheek sticks on her face as she smiles for the camera.

@kyliejenner my favorite spaces in my kid’s rooms + new @kyliebaby 🤍 our new Soothing Balm & Lip and cheek stick available now KylieBaby.com ♬ original sound – Kylie Jenner

“My favorites spaces in my kid’s rooms + new @kyliebaby 🤍 our Soothing Balm and Lip & Cheek stick available now on KylieBaby.com,” she captioned the video. You can order her Soothing Balm, made with Sunflower Seed Oil, Bayberry Fruit Waxes, and Shea Butter, for $18 online and her Lip & Cheek stick, with Shea Butter, Cocoa Seed Butter, and Coconut and Olive Oils, for $14 online.

The makeup mogul also shared scenes from her kids’ rooms in the reel, including a tiny motorcycle rocking toy and a wooden train set in her son’s room, and designer hats and shoes in her 4-year-old daughter Stormi’s room, which were lined up neatly on shelves. The organization is impressive!

She also shared this video on Instagram, and people were loving this glimpse into her life, with one person writing, “BABY WEBSTER’s beautiful legs 🥺😭.”

“Soooo cute Ky 😍😍😍 I love it,” wrote another.

One person commented, “STORMI IS A DREAM!!! I can’t wait to see what the newest little looks like ❤️❤️.”

Maybe baby boy will become a TikTok star like his big sister when he gets older!

