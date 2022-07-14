Surprise! Khloe Kardashian is Expecting Baby #2 Any Day Now

Khloe Kardashian is expecting a baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson! The shocking news comes amid the NBA player’s awful treatment of the Good American founder, who reportedly started dating a private equity investor last month, making sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian “so happy” that she was moving on from Thompson. Now the exes, who are already parents to True, 4, are awaiting the “imminent” birth of another baby together via surrogate, which was first reported by TMZ.

A rep for Kardashian confirmed the news to PEOPLE and Us Weekly yesterday, saying, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” continued the rep. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.” This news must be particularly exciting for the mama, because Kim said during an episode of The Kardashians that Khloe had her fingers crossed for a baby boy, per E! News.

Don’t worry — it doesn’t seem like the two are back together. A source told PEOPLE, “Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.” They added, “The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.”

The Kardashians star and the NBA player dated on and off for years, with allegations of Thompson cheating on her multiple times. Thompson, who is also dad to Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig, welcomed his third baby, Theo, with Maralee Nichols on Dec. 1, 2021. Theo was conceived while he was still dating Kardashian.

At the time, he wrote on his Instagram Story, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

A source told E! News yesterday that she kept the baby news a secret to protect her mental health.

“Khloe kept the pregnancy a secret to protect surrogate privacy and safety,” the insider told E! News, “and to protect her mental health from judgement from the public as a result of Tristan’s actions.”

They also said Kardashian felt “forced” to confirm the baby news after the story broke yesterday. “Khloe’s hand was forced to confirm the pregnancy before she was ready to announce,” the insider told E! News, adding that Kardashian and her rep issued a statement “even before she had the opportunity to personally tell her closest family and friends.”

Fans were upset about the news, leaving comments on her latest Instagram post. “Sis I – ugh whyyyyyy,” one person wrote. Another said, “girl i cant keep defending you 💀.”

“Congrats on the new baby!! Really hope Tristan is who u want him to be ❤️ cuz I could NEVAAAAAA,” another said.

Despite the baby daddy drama, a new addition is still exciting news! Maybe the little one will help bring healing and light to Kardashian’s life.

