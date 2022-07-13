Stormi Crashes Kylie Jenner’s TikTok With Her Adorable Beat-Boxing Skills

Kylie Jenner was trying a cool new fruit for TikTok yesterday, when her 4-year-old daughter Stormi stole the spotlight! The little girl showed off her new beat-boxing skills for the camera, and it is so cute.

In the video posted to TikTok Tuesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is filming in selfie mode. Suddenly, Stormi walks behind her, beat-boxing under her breath. You can hear a “pooka chicka boom” being whispered in the background as Stormi walks into the frame, wearing a sparkly pink leotard. At one point, she notices her mom is filming, and she smiles and dances for the camera.

Stormi is a future rap star, just like her dad, Travis Scott! Can the two collaborate on a new song, please?

Fans were loving the cute interruption, with one person commenting, “She good at beat boxing btw.” Another said, “HELP STORMI JUST FEELING HERSELF 😭.”

“Stormi gonna take over her dad’s career,” one person wrote.

Other pointed out that it sounded like she was beat-boxing the theme song to American Horror Story. “Not her sounding like the AHS intro at first 😭😭,” one person said. Another asked, “

DOES STORMI WATCH AMERICAN HORROR STORY😭😭😭.”

The Kardashian star, who also shares a 5-month-old baby boy with Scott, has posted several TikToks with her daughter recently. In one, they are modeling high heels in the reality star’s closet and trying out a viral TikTok sound in another.

Stormi posted her first TikTok on Saturday, where she used a funny filter and caught Jenner eating noodles in her pajamas.

It’s a tossup to know if she’ll become a reality star like her mama or a rapper like her dad — she’s so talented at both!

