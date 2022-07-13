Jessie James Decker’s 4-Year-Old Posted a NSFW Pic of His Dad to Instagram & We Can’t Stop Laughing

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker’s 4-year-old son really wanted to watch Avengers. So much so, that he borrowed his dad’s cell phone to watch, snapped a smiling selfie and posted it — without realizing that Eric was showering totally nude in the background.

The Deckers were given a heads up that the photo had been shared on Instagram when a friend reached out via text, with the photo attached. “No I can’t stop laughing Jessie. I can’t,” the message read, per PEOPLE. “I am not even sure if u know he has his phone but if u don’t know go grab.” Decker responded with a simple: “Omg.”

She later shared the exchange on Instagram, alongside the caption, “I can’t even @ericdecker,” with a laughing emoji. Her husband took it all in stride — though he did have one immediate task at hand. “Time to change the code…so much for letting Forrest watch his Avengers videos during my shower,” the former football player wrote.

We are applauding the couple for handling this with such humor when some people *ahem, us* would have potentially deleted Instagram forever/burned our phones in the process. This isn’t the first time that Instagram got a full body shot of Eric Decker, albeit the last one we were given was intentional. In March, his wife shared a nude photo of her husband sunning himself by the pool, accompanied by a loving caption.

“The birthday boy in his birthday suit lookin like a statue from Greece,” she wrote alongside the picture, which was taken in Cabo San Lucas. “My man is 35 and aging like fine wine. Happy happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate, my baby daddy, my ride or die. I’m so happy you were born today. I sure do love growing old with you.”

This is a terrific reminder to parents everywhere — triple check what your kids might be accidentally posting on your Instagram accounts. Or, ya know, change that passcode ASAP.

