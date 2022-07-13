Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Are Having a Baby! See the Sweet Instagram Announcement

Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae Young are expecting their first baby together! The Flip or Flop star and Selling Sunset actress posted identical pictures on Instagram today in a surprise announcement.

“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍” El Moussa captioned the post. Young shared the same thing on her Instagram, along with beautiful maternity photos taken on the beach.

In the first picture, the couple are both wearing white on the beach. Young is cradling her bump as El Moussa bends on one knee to kiss her stomach. The next picture is a solo shot of Young, who looks stunning in a white gown that shows off her growing bump.

Another picture includes El Moussa’s kids Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall. El Moussa and Young are making a bridge with their hands as the kids run through. They are dressed in matching t-shirts that say “Baby El Moussa coming January 2023,” along with “big sister” for Taylor and “big brother” for Brayden.

There are also black and white shots of Young and El Moussa, including one where you can see Young’s belly button starting to pop.

The couple got married last fall and announced last month they will be starring and executive producing a new reality show on HGTV called The Flipping El Moussas. They originally weren’t planning on having kids together, but changed their minds in November. They were planning their next IVF treatment when they found out Young was already pregnant.

“It was a huge shock,” Young told PEOPLE today about the pregnancy news. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

But her surprise quickly turned to happiness. “I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

El Moussa got a “feeling” that Young should take a pregnancy test. “I just had this weird feeling, and I was like, she needs to take a pregnancy test right away,” he recalled.

It took Young three tests before one showed a positive result. Then she went into planning mode. “I was like, I have to tell him in a cute way. I can’t just text him,” she told PEOPLE.

“I’m opening up this box and there are these sticks,” El Moussa added. “I’m staring at them and thinking, are these COVID tests? And then I said, ‘Oh, s—! Are you pregnant?’ She said yes, and that’s how we found out.”

“I swear, it was 30 seconds of him trying to put it together,” Young said. “I started tearing up because it was such a moment of excitement and relief. He was so happy. We hugged and embraced each other and kissed.”

Tarek said, “I’m just obsessed with my kids. They’re my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I’m so excited.”

On Father’s Day, Young posted a sweet tribute to El Moussa, hinting to the upcoming news. “I love raising Tay and Bray with you,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to raise our own little human together and watch our family grow!! I love you best daddy 🤍🤍🤍❤️❤️❤️.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

