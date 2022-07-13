Jessica Simpson Revealed Her Daughter Maxwell’s Very Famous Babysitter

Jessica Simpson’s 10-year-old daughter Maxwell really lucked out in the babysitter department. Turns out, when she went to see her first concert — Olivia Rodrigo! — she was under the watchful eye of none other than Selena Gomez.

“She met a really good friend of Selena’s little sister, so Max got to go to her first concert,” Simpson said during an Instagram Live this weekend, adding that she had hoped to go to her daughter’s first concert with her. “But she’s 10 years old, she’s got to see a live show. So thank you Olivia Rodrigo for that show. And thank you Selena for being a great babysitter.”

It comes with the territory that Maxwell is surrounded by some very impressive A-listers. When she’s not attending cool concerts with Gomez, she’s hanging out with her 9-year-old pal North West, daughter to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The two are neighbors and Simpson’s husband, Eric Johnson, has coached the duo’s basketball team. “One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” Simpson told US Weekly in April. “She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world.”

Simpson recently shared some snapshots of Maxwell at North’s birthday party, which included archery, zip lining and some very cute matching plaid pajamas. “CAMP NORTH was magic! Thank you @kimkardashian for giving Maxwell the time of her life and takin’ care of my little lady on her first “camp sleep away” trip!” the singer captioned the photos. “I’m comin’ next time!”

Simpson has expressed how in awe she is of the Kardashian family and their very, very public life. “I’m like, ‘I don’t know how y’all could do this all the time,’” she told US . “I could only last three seasons [on Newlyweds ], but they’re so open and they’ve always remained the same. … That’s really hard to do, and they’re powerhouses.”

It sounds like Maxwell is a mini powerhouse of her own, with a cool babysitter, Olivia Rodrigo tickets and a close Kardashian connection to boot!

These are some of the coolest (and safest!) bunk beds for kids.