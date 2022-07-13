Kim Kardashian Got Her Kids to Pose for Beach Pictures in Coordinating Swimsuits — & Even North is Smiling!

Taking your kids to the beach is one of those things that seems relaxing in theory — but in reality, it’s much more challenging. Between making sure little ones stay water-safe, reapplying sunscreen, keeping everyone hydrated, and dealing with sand everywhere, there isn’t much time left to truly unwind and have fun. So, when Kim Kardashian posted family photos with all four of her kids smiling on the beach — in coordinating swimsuits no less! — people were definitely impressed (and, OK, a little jealous, too).

“LIFE,” The Kardashians star captioned a series of photos on Instagram from a beach vacation today. In it, Kardashian poses with North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. All five of them are wearing black swimsuits, with Saint also wearing a black-and-white camo shirt. There is at least one photo of each kid smiling, which is pretty amazing!

In the first picture, The SKIMS founder is kneeling in the sand while Chicago and Psalm sit on her lap. Saint is playing with sand in the background and North is making a straight face for the camera. But in the second picture, all four kids are looking at the camera! Saint is making a silly face, but North is actually smiling standing in the background by the waves.

One picture shows Kardashian making the peace sign, while Psalm strikes a fighting stance in the water. In picture number five, North is giving her mom a piggyback ride and both are laughing. The next shows Kardashian and North falling in the water giggling while Chicago looks on. It’s a moment of pure joy and chaos — exactly like a beach trip is supposed to be.

One picture shows Kardashian holding Chicago and giving her a big kiss while the little girl smiles. At the end, there are two shots of the family in the water as the sun sets behind them. It looks like a perfect day.

Getting cute, fun pictures of your kids at the beach is challenging for anyone. But it’s especially awesome that Kardashian was able to get her kids to cooperate as they have notoriously been difficult when taking pictures.

In an episode of The Kardashians that aired in June, Kardashian revealed that North gave the middle finger in their family Christmas photos. “Taking a family photo is the most stressful time in my life, like no matter what,” she said.

“You could never predict what our Christmas card is going to be like because it’s just so stressful,” she continued. “They always cry. Nobody gets along.”

Her sons also frequently act up, including interrupting her during an interview on live tv last month.

So, maybe the beach is just magical? After all, Kardashian took similar pictures on the beach with all of her kids in August 2019. She should just send out Christmas in July cards instead this year!

