Andy Cohen’s Daughter Lucy Looks Unamused When He Sings the Grateful Dead to Her — But the Band Has His Back

Andy Cohen’s daughter Lucy is only 10 weeks old, but she has the sass of a pre-teen in an adorable new video. When the Watch What Happens Live host sings to her, the baby’s face is a mix of concern and horror.

“⚡️ Teaching Lucy “St. Stephen”! ⚡️ #GetOnTheBus #GratefulDead #GratefulBaby,” Cohen captioned the video posted to Instagram Sunday. In it, Lucy wears a yellow romper and sits on her dad’s lap as he sings along to “St. Stephen” by the Grateful Dead.

Cohen sings and dances to the song as Lucy is noticeably cringing. Her brows are scrunched together, and her mouth is set in a grim line. This baby is not a fan.

At one point, Cohen sings, “Yes I Can” along with the band, and Lucy blinks her eyes, then scrunches up her eyes and turns her face away. She simply cannot be bothered by this. Lucy — who is an infant! — is giving her dad a look that says he’s totally embarrassing himself, and it is the cutest thing you’ve ever seen. She already has so much personality and confidence in knowing what she likes (and what she clearly doesn’t like). Lucy doesn’t smile once in this entire video, despite Cohen’s best efforts, and we’re on the floor laughing.

Luckily, the Grateful Dead band has Cohen’s back. The ‘80s-era rock band commented on the video, “💀🌈⚡️” to show their support.

Comedian Amy Phillips also commented, “She is so cuuuuuuute!!”

Fans chimed in as well, with one person writing, “What a doll!!! She’s like… dad… what are you doing? Lol!” Another said, “Her facial expressions. She’s precious. 😂”

Cohen, who also is dad to Ben, 3, recently shared that Lucy made him and Ben “feel like a family.”

“The minute my daughter came home from the hospital, and we were home that first night, and I was like, ‘Wow, this, two feels, really, like a family,’” Cohen said on an appearance on SiriusXM’s Stern Show Summer School on July 8.

He added, “This feels so good, like this is my family, this is what it was meant to be. I’m so looking forward to what’s to come, but it is really hard.”

The Bravo personality also called dating with kids “emotionally chaotic.”

“That’s taking up noise in my mind, the dating thing, because I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m not only dating someone, but, obviously, there’s going to be a point where I’m like, I want you to meet my kids,’” he said.

Cohen seems like such a caring dad … but maybe let Lucy pick the music next time!

Celebrities — they’re just like us! Especially when it comes to embarrassing their kids.