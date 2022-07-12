Chris Hemsworth Shared Throwback Photos With Daughter India On The Set of Thor: ‘She’s My Favorite Superhero’

Prepare yourselves — Chris Hemsworth shared adorable photos of his 10-year-old daughter India on the set of Thor and it’s a cuteness overload. The first slide shows him in costume standing next to baby India, who’s sweetly looking up at him. The next one was taken more than a decade later, and features the two snuggling on-camera during the filming of the recently released Thor: Love and Thunder.

“She’s my favourite superhero,” Hemsworth captioned the photos.

India makes an exciting cameo in the latest Thor installment as the character Love (we won’t give any spoilers but it’s worth checking out her big on-screen splash). How did Hemsworth feel about having his daughter as a castmate? “It was just like when I’m at home, trying to tell her to do anything, she’s like, ‘Pfft, no, I’ll do it my way.’ And power to her, good on her, because she did an incredible job,” the action star told Marvel.com in an interview published last weekend.

Christian Bale, who shared the screen with India, added that the pre-teen did a “wonderful job” and applauded Hemsworth’s role as stage dad. “Chris was a wonderfully attentive dad, just off-camera all the time, just checking she was all right, giving me thumbs up, me giving him thumbs up, checking. It was really endearing seeing the two of them. He sort of let her be, and she did it herself.”

Hemsworth was particularly helpful when India was working opposite Bale, who was dressed in full-blown creepy prosthetics. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bale offered his compliments to the proud dad first-hand.

“It was…so cute seeing your relationship, and her having to be like, ‘Who’s this weird bald bloke who’s all covered in scars and crying over [me]?’ [I saw] what a good dad you are, gently coaxing her through it, like, ‘No, just stay there. I know he’s a bit disgusting, but just stay there.'”

We love that the Hemsworth clan is one big, happy superhero family! Here’s hoping for so many more India cameos to come.

These celebrity fathers are all proud to be “girl dads.”