Kate Middleton is a Proud Aunt (Again!) as Pippa Middleton & James Matthews Welcome Baby #3

Pippa Middleton is officially mom to a third child! Middleton, younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed her daughter into the world just a few weeks ago, according to a report from PEOPLE. Middleton is already mother to 3-year-old Arthur and 1-year-old Grace, who she shares with husband James Matthews, a former professional race driver and current chief executive of Eden Rock Capital Management Group. She recently debuted her baby bump at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, when she wore a lovely bright green maternity dress.

While we rarely hear from Middleton about life as a mother, she did open up during a conversation with the sneaker brand Hoka last year. “More recently, over the past two years, family life and motherhood has consumed much of my spare time and unsurprisingly the challenges I thrived on have taken a back seat,” she explained. “Running and fitness still form part of my weekly routine but not to the level it was before. My running has been more after babies and toddlers than crossing finish lines, which I’m fine with — for now!”

Middleton’s mom Carole shares her daughter’s love of fitness and play, telling Saga Magazine that she’s an active, involved grandma. “I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground,” she said. “As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”

We imagine that the Duchess of Cambridge is equally involved as a proud aunt to the growing family. When Kate got the news that her sister was expecting her first child, a source told The Sun that she “could not have been more delighted.”

“Naturally, big sister Kate and parents, Carole and Michael, were the first people she told — aside from James,” the insider said.

We’re so excited for the expanding Middleton family (and their royal cousins!) and hope that there are plenty of fun newborn celebrations afoot!

See the meaning of our favorite royal baby names from around the world.