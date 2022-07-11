Viola Davis Is a Proud Mama as She Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Her Daughter Genesis: ‘My Everything’

Proud mama Viola Davis couldn’t help but scream from the rooftops how happy and excited she was about her daughter Genesis turning 12 years old.

In honor of her daughter’s 12th birthday, Davis posted a series of super-rare (some never-before-seen) photos of her growing girl. The Black Panther star posted the photos with the loving caption, “Happy birthday to my HEART!!!! My LOVE!!!!!! MY EVERYTHING!!!! My G!! Happy 12th birthday!!!! I love you beyond anything I could imagine ❤❤❤❤”

So many of the history-making actress‘ friends like Octavia Spencer and Julianne Moore commented their birthday wishes to Genesis. Along with that, so many of Davis’ fans can’t get over how adorable the family dynamic is (including us!)

In the first photo, we see Genesis smiling from ear to ear, showing off her gorgeous braids. Then we get a series of adorable, heartwarming throwback photos of Genesis growing up, followed by a more recent, high-fashion mother-daughter snapshot. Then we see their previous mother-daughter cover for W Magazine, with the post ending on an incredibly touching snapshot of Genesis being held by Davis and Julius Tennon.

Davis and her husband Tennon adopted Genesis back in 2011 when she was only an infant. Davis is also the stepmother to Tennon’s two other children.

In a previous interview with us, Davis had an amazing answer when asked about balancing work and motherhood. “Whatever time you spend where you can look at your child, and take them in, and listen to them so they can be seen is time that they will remember forever. I don’t think that it has to be even a long time,” she said. “I think it’s like — I think Maya Angelou said it, that when you walk through the door, that a child literally changes when they know. They light up when you look at them, and you see them, and you say you love them. That’s the most I can give to a working mom.”

