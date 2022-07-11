Are Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Having a Co-Parent Vacation With Their Kids?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt might be putting aside their differences for the sake of a co-parenting vacation. Pitt was spotted landing in Rome on Monday, January 11, per HollywoodLife, the same destination that Jolie has been spending time with their daughters, Vivienne, 13, Shiloh, 16, and Zahara, 17. The actress is currently directing the film Without Blood, which is set in the European city and stars Salma Hayek.

While we don’t know for sure that Pitt was meeting up with his family and former spouse, the odds that the actor headed to Italy to be with his kids are pretty high! The possible reunion comes amidst a tense legal battle between Jolie and Pitt after she sold her shares of their winery, Chateau Miraval, last summer to the Stoli group, which is owned by Russian businessman Yuri Shefler. “She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval,” the lawsuit alleges, according to US Weekly.

When it comes to their kids, though, it sounds like Jolie and Pitt are demonstrating a united front. Last month, a source told US Weekly that the former couple are both so excited about Shiloh’s impressive dancing skills, which have taken over TikTok. The teen is incredibly talented and can be seen doing choreographed numbers to to songs like “Shivers” by Ed Sheeran and “About Damn Time” by Lizzo. “Brad and Angie are both very proud,” the insider said.“They’d have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they’re not pushing it on her by any means.”

Pitt has also reportedly been supportive of Shiloh making more and more red carpet appearances with her mom. “Brad doesn’t want her growing up so fast, but he’s proud to see her on red carpets. It’s been a confidence boost for Shiloh,” a source told InTouch . “Of course, he worries about the effect of Hollywood on all his kids, but he does trust Angie’s instincts in this area.”

Navigating a divorce is no easy feat, but it’s wonderful that Pitt and Jolie seem to be coming together when it comes to their kids!

