The Motherhood Identity Project

Bindi Irwin Is a Proud Mom as Grace Warrior Nailed Recreating This TikTok-Viral Dance

Delilah Gray
Bindi Irwin
Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Recreates TikTok-Viral
Bindi Irwin
Bindi Irwin
As if the Irwin family couldn’t get any cuter, they then tackle TikTok dances. On July 9, Bindi Irwin posted a video on her Instagram where she, Robert Irwin, and Grace Warrior try to master the viral TikTok dance inspired by the viral song: “My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle, It Folds” by Louis Theroux.

Bindi posted the unbelievably adorable video with the caption, “First time trying this, and Grace smashed it! Featuring Robert’s awesome moves, me being too busy loving Grace to think about dancing, Mum in the background joining in and Chandler filming. Nailed it.”

In the video, we see Robert dancing perfectly to the TikTok moves, laughing nearly every second. Bindi is a proud mama as she sees Grace flail her arms around, but weirdly flails them exactly when she needs to. It’s a sight to see, and we think the family nailed it, as Bindi said.

Safe to say, fans and friends alike had a cuteness overload when they saw this. Fans commented things like “The little tapping of Grace’s hands ❤️❤️” and “Love how Grace was patting her fingers on her lap 😍.”

Chances are, you’ve both heard and danced to the infamous TikTok song “My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle, It Folds” by Louis Theroux. It’s an unbelievably catchy tune that hasn’t been out of our heads in months.

Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell (whom she just celebrated her nine-year anniversary with) welcomed Grace Warrior, 1, who was born on March 25, 2021.

