Vanessa Bryant’s Super-Sweet Video of Uncle Pau Gasol & Daughter Bianka Shows Their Incredible Bond

Vanessa Bryant is shining a light on one of her girls’ most important relationships: with their uncle Pau Gasol.

On July 7, Bryant posted an adorable video and photo featuring proud uncle Pau Gasol with Bianka. Bryant posted this heartwarming tribute with the caption, “Feliz Cumpleaños Hermano! We love you uncle @paugasol 🎉🎂🎈 VO by auntie @catmcdonnell7 😊.”

You can see the post HERE.

In the video, we see Bianka and Gasol trying to dance in synch, with Gasol’s wife Car McDonnell giving an adorable voiceover. While Bianka is rocking the dance moves, uncle Gasol may need a few more lessons from his niece (but he’s trying his best!)

Then we get a touching photo of him holding Bianka, Capri, and his daughter in his arms. Honestly, we’re tearing up over this beautiful pic.

Vanessa and Kobe welcomed four beautiful daughters into the world named: Natalia, 19, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3. On Jan. 26, 2020, Kobe and Gianna tragically passed away in a helicopter crash along with seven others.

Back in 2020, Gasol talked to People about his late best friend Kobe and how he plans on being there for his kids. “He used to tell me, ‘I’ll send you my daughters so you can teach them about culture, awareness, things. And you send me your sons and I’ll teach them to be tough, to fight, to work and go for it.,’” he recalled. “Well, I’ll try to be there for his daughters.”

He tearfully added, “The eldest, Natalia, is practically a woman, and his two little girls had practically no chance to get to know him. It’s a very tough moment to come to grips with, to absorb, to accept.”

But he seems like the best uncle in the world, and we’re so happy the girls have him in their corner.

