Nick Jonas Calls Fatherhood ‘Life-Changing’ In Super Rare Interview on His Daughter Malti

Nick Jonas wants everyone to know he’s the proudest new dad on the block. While at the ACC Golf Championship in Nevada, Entertainment Tonight caught up with the new dad to see how fatherhood has been treating him. Hint: he’s loving it.

Jonas couldn’t help but gush over his daughter Malti, calling her “amazing” and saying that she “brings me a lot of joy.” He also added that life as a father is “life-changing.”

In the brief conversation, Jonas also gave an update on his daughters’ health, simply saying: “All is good.”

The musician and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter Malti into the world earlier this year through surrogacy. However, in her first 100 days of life, she had to stay in the NICU, but by the time Mother’s Day rolled around, she was finally home.

Despite posting all the time on social media, the two new parents have kept their baby out of the public eye. And if they post about her, they make sure to cover her face for added privacy.

As for fatherhood being life-changing, Jonas has said in a previous interview with Variety that things have been more intense since welcoming his daughter in Jan. 2022. “The weight of everything is much more intense. I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys,” the Jumanji star said. “I’m so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent.”