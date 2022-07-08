Kim Kardashian and North West Were Twinning on the Ultimate Mom & Daughter Date in France

Kim Kardashian and North West, 9, went on the ultimate mom and daughter date in the City of Love last night. They both wore head-to-toe black for their adventure around Paris, France, seeing amazing landmarks and taking the cutest touristy pictures, which Kardashian shared on Instagram today.

“🇫🇷,” the SKIMS founder captioned the post from France, where North and West were visiting for Paris Fashion Week.

In the first photo, The Kardashians star and North are leaning against a wall to pose for pictures, and they are totally twinning. North is wearing an oversized black jacket with silver sparkles, black pants, chunky black shoes, and black sunglasses. Kardashian is wearing black leggings and pointed shoes, a black leotard, black sunglasses, and a fuzzy black handbag.

In the next photo, Kardashian and North both don black jackets as they stand in front of the famous Mona Lisa painting at the Louvre alongside Kardashian’s friend Tracy Romulus, and her daughter Ryan, 10. There are also photos in the carousel of Kardashian and North in other outfits, smiling for the camera and seemingly enjoying their time in Paris.

“😍😍,” Paris Hilton commented on the photos. Someone else wrote, “North is an ICONNN.” Can’t argue with that!

Kardashian also posted pictures from their evening out on her Instagram Stories. This includes a shot of North admiring the Mona Lisa, a selfie of Kardashian and North with a gilded painted ceiling above them, a shot of North and Ryan in front of the Eiffel Tour, and a picture of North pretending to touch the top of the glass dome of the Louvre in a cute picture that is angled just right.

Earlier this week, North, whom Kardashian shares with ex Kanye West, confronted the paparazzi who were snapping pictures of her and her mom, cheekily asking them, “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?” per Hollywood Life.

North seems to be having the time of her life with her mom and making amazing memories!

