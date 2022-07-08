Priyanka Chopra is Glowing in Rare New Photo With Baby Malti

Warm summer sunshine, gorgeous nature scenes, and spending time with your best mom-friend — what could be better? Priyanka Chopra seems to agree, as she recently went hiking with her 5-month-old baby Malti Marie, whom she shares with husband Nick Jonas, and her best friend, Tamanna Dutt. Chopra posted a rare new photo of Malti from the hike, and the Citadel star is absolutely glowing while holding her daughter.

The picture is stunning. Chopra and Dutt are sitting on a fallen tree, wearing sunglasses, casual clothes, and comfortable shoes for the hike. Dutt’s son, Thiaan, is sitting in his mom’s lap, reaching a hand up to her neck, and Malti is sitting comfortably in a baby carrier attached to Chopra. They are surrounded with greenery with a rushing river and a beautiful blue sky in the background.

Zoom in on baby Malti, and you’ll see she is wearing a tiny pink jacket, black pants with a pink heart patch on the knee, little gray socks, and a blue bucket hat. She is so tiny and already so fashionable! Chopra is holding her tiny hand, looking effortlessly beautiful as a mom. Even though Malti’s face is hidden with a heart emoji, she seems blissfully content snuggled up against her mama.

“22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..,” Chopra captioned the photo on Instagram, referencing her decades-long friendship with Dutt. “Love you @tam2cul ❤️ #bestfriends #Godson #friendslikefamily.”

Jonas gave an update about baby Malti yesterday, telling ET at the ACC Golf Championship in Nevada that fatherhood is “certainly life changing.” He added: “[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy.”

“All is good,” he added about life as a family of three.

The Dancing With Myself judge also joked about how many Jonas Brothers’ kids there are, “A lot of kids! They’re everywhere and we love it,” he told ET. His brother Joe Jonas shares Willa, 1, with wife Sophie Turner, who is currently pregnant with their second. His brother Kevin Jonas shares Valentina, 5, and Alena, 8, with wife Danielle Jonas.

It takes a village to raise kids, and luckily, Chopra and Jonas are surrounded by fellow parents they love.

