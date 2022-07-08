Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi Are ‘Cover Girls’ in Adorable New TikTok

Kylie Jenner and her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster jumped on the latest TikTok trend in a new video posted yesterday, and they could be twins! The adorable video has them pretending to be “two cover girls,” and Stormi has the sweetest smile on her face.

The TikTok is set to the viral “COVER GURL” by @Shelbs sound. For the first part, Jenner lip syncs to, “What’s better than one cover girl?” Then Stormi pops up her head and lip syncs, “two cover girls!” She’s sitting in front of her mom, wearing a teal blue outfit with her hair up in a bun. She looks beautiful, and just like her mom’s mini-me.

The cute video already has over 5.7 million likes. Rapper Thee Megan Louise commented, “STORMI IS SO CUTEEE.” “I LOVE THEIR RELATIONSHIP,” a fan added.

The Kardashians star posted another mommy-and-me video with Stormi yesterday, this one set to a viral sound that often impersonates the sound of Jenner and Stormi, per PEOPLE. In the clip, the Stormi-like voice says, “Are you kidding me?” and the Jenner-voice says, “Stormi, you look like Mommy, baby!”

In Jenner’s video, she’s playing the sound for Stormi, while the two are lying in bed together. At first Stormi is just quietly listening, but when the Jenner-sounding voice comes on, she laughs and sticks out her tongue. It’s so cute!

Jenner shares Stormi and a baby boy, who was born in February, with Travis Scott. Last month, she took Stormi on a mommy-and-me shopping trip to Ulta Beauty to purchase products from Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin lines. The little girl held a shopping basket and smiled as she picked out makeup.

It looks like they have so much fun together, which is so sweet to see!

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.