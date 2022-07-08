Elon Musk Responds to Reports He Welcomed Twins & Nick Cannon Sent a Message of Support

After reports circulated this week that Elon Musk welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis in Nov. 2021, the SpaceX founder took to Twitter yesterday to seemingly address the news that he is now a dad of 10 — and he received a message of support from fellow dad Nick Cannon.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” the Tesla CEO wrote on Twitter. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.” He added, “Mark my words, they are sadly true.”

Musk is dad to twins Griffin Musk and Vivian Jenna Wilson, 18, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk with his first wife Justine Musk. Their firstborn son, Nevada Alexander Musk, died at 10 weeks old from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). He is also dad to X Æ A-Xii, 2, and Exa Dark Sideræl, born in Dec. 2021, with Grimes. Business Insider broke the news Wednesday that he quietly welcomed twins with Zilis, a project director at Musk’s Neuralink company.

Cannon commented on the tweet, “Right there with you my Brother!”

Right there with you my Brother!✊🏾 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 7, 2022

The Masked Singer host has fathered seven children with baby number eight on the way. Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 5, and Powerful, 1, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Zillion, 1, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, born in June 2021, with Alyssa Scott, who died from brain cancer at five months old.

In January, the Wild ‘N Out host confirmed he is expecting his eight child with Bre Tiesi, per Page Six. De La Rosa is reportedly pregnant with another baby with Nick Cannon, which would bring him up to nine kids total. He joked, “the stork is on the way” in a June 2022 episode of Lip Service podcast, per PEOPLE, where he also hinted that he will break his 2021 record of three kids, “If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…”

On Wednesday, Cannon posted a freestyle rap to Instagram from his Power 106 FM performance, captioning it, “A message to all of my kids…” In it, he rapped, “I gotta say something to all of my kids, your daddy gon’ love you whatever it is.” He added, “All of my children will always be friends, even if their mamas not in agreeance.”

Yesterday, Musk sent out several more cryptic tweets about having a lot of kids. The multi-billionaire tweeted, “Population of Mars is still zero people!” Next, he encouraged others to have more kids. “I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!” he wrote.

Another tweet suggested Tesla think about making a “Robovan.” He said, “Maybe Tesla should make a highly configurable Robovan for people & cargo?” adding, “It is high time that the future looked like the future. Same goes for fashion.”

Musk is definitely going to need a bigger car if he ever plans on taking all of his kids out at once!

