Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Twinning in Pink with Daughter Lyla in This Cute Throwback Picture

In honor of #throwbackthursday today, Katherine Schwarzenegger shared the cutest picture of her daughter, Lyla, 1, whom she shares with husband Chris Pratt. The self-help author and her little girl are twinning in hot pink in the sweet throwback picture.

“When your phone shows you a picture to remind you of this time last year 🥹,” Schwarzenegger captioned the adorable photo. “They grow up so fast.”

The photo is a bathroom selfie, which Schwarzenegger takes with one hand while holding Lyla with the other. Schwarzenegger and Lyla are dressed in the exact same hot pink jumpsuit. Schwarzenegger smiles at the camera while Lyla’s face is hidden, but you can see the little girl’s hair is the same brown as her mom’s. The picture is absolutely adorable.

Schwarzenegger, who also shares 1-month-old Eloise with the Jurassic World Dominion star, wrote, “(Also need to get on the matching outfits for all 3 of us girls!)” Yes! And please share a new photo when you do!

Fans loved her cute post, with one person writing, “Time is such a thief 😭🥹.” “Aww this is too adorable,” another person said.

For those who want to match, Schwarzenegger shared a link on her Instagram Story for the Smash + Tees Saturday Romper, which you can get to match your mini-me. The kid sizes are $50, and the adult ones are $120. “These @smashtees no longer come in pink….” she wrote on her Story. “But how cute is this color?!”

We can’t wait for the updated selfie with both of her daughters — maybe she can get a matching lavender jumper for Pratt, too?

