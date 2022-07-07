Meghan Trainor’s 1-Year-Old Son Riley Got Glasses & The Video Will Melt Your Heart

The world just got a lot clearer for Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara’s 1-year-old son, Riley. The “Bad For Me” singer and the Spy Kids star posted a video on Monday of the redheaded toddler seeing “clearly,” and your heart might not be able to handle the cuteness.

“😭🤓 sweet baby Riley got glasses 😍#babyglasses,” Trainor captioned the video on Instagram. She also wrote, “POV: your son can finally see clearly for the first time ever.”

The video begins with Riley just staring at the camera, presumably gazing at the person recording (maybe his mom?). In another scene, he’s playing with a toy kitchen and dishes, then runs to the camera giggling.

Riley plays with toy letters in another scene, examining them up close. His toys probably all look different — and more defined! — now.

Trainor sits on the floor playing with Riley later in the video. The toddler is standing right next to his mom, laughing and grabbing her nose. He also watches tv in his dad’s lap in the clip. The video is so adorably pure, and by the end you’ll be grinning as big as Riley. Somehow, the tiny baby glasses make him even cuter!

TikTok star Chris Olsen (who famously babysat Riley on June 13), commented, “I’m obsessed.”

Outer Banks star Chase Stokes said, “This is adorable 🥺.”

Canadian singer Nikki Yanofsky wrote, “Not me sobbing on a Monday afternoon 🥹🥹🥹,” and comedian Whitney Cummings said, “Omg I can’t.”

The “All About That Bass” singer shared another reel of Riley last month, where he is giving his mama a big kiss.

“Sweetest boy 🥹💚,” she captioned it.

In a March cover story for Parents, Trainor said, “I think when you have a kid you just realize, ‘Wow, life is beautiful and precious. I want to be the best for my kid.’”

Riley is such a cute and happy baby, even more so now that he can really see. We’re so happy for him!

These celebrity tattoos are an homage to their kids.