Elon Musk is Reportedly a Dad of 10 After Fathering Secret Twins with a Top Exec

When Elon Musk isn’t busy taking celebrities to space, agreeing to buy Twitter for an astronomical $44 billion, and running Tesla, he’s doing his part to continue the world’s population. Business Insider reported yesterday that the technology mogul (and wealthiest person in the world according to Forbes) fathered secret twins with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at Neuralink, his artificial intelligence company. This means Musk is now a dad to 10!

The outlet obtained court documents filed that Musk and Zilis filed to change the twins’ names to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.” The name change petition was filed in Austin, Texas, where the babies were born, and were approved by the judge. The executive reportedly gave birth in Nov. 2021, right before Musk’s daughter with Grimes, Exa Dark Sideræl, was born in Dec. 2021.

Today, CNN Business obtained a Travis County, Texas, court docket that indicated the twins’ name change petition was initially filed in April 2022 and granted in early May, which match the documents obtained by Business Insider. These documents list Musk as the father and Zilis as the mother.

USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years pic.twitter.com/v5PSLbvEAE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2022

Musk also shares son X Æ A-Xii, 2, with Grimes. He fathered six kids with his first wife, Justine Musk, to whom he was married from 2000-2008. They share twins Griffin Musk and Vivian Jenna Wilson, 18, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk, 16. Their firstborn son, Nevada Alexander Musk, died at 10 weeks old from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

This news of the secret twins (whose names Business Insider is concealing for privacy) comes just weeks after news broke that Musk’s transgender daughter Vivian filed court documents to legally change her name, dropping Musk and declaring her gender identity. She stated in part, “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

On May 24, 2022, Musk tweeted a Wall Street Journal graphic depicting the “fertility slump” in the U.S., which Musk said, “USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years.” He also commented on this tweet later.

“Past two years have been a demographic disaster,” he wrote on June 13. Then he added, “I mean, I’m doing my part haha.”

The next day, he added, “This is highly unusual btw. Statistically, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have.”

This is highly unusual btw. Statistically, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2022

At a Wall Street Journal event on Dec. 7 (after the twins were reportedly born), Musk told the crowd that “there are not enough people” in the world.

“If people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words,” he said. It seems this is a case of practicing what he preaches!

Musk and Zilis have not made a statement about the twins yet, and there’s no word on how Musk’s other children or exes feel about the news.

