GoodBuy Gear’s Trade-In Program is Offering Up to $600 in Credit on So Many New Items

Want to make some extra cash off of your gently-used kids’ items? GoodBuy Gear, an online marketplace that resells baby and children’s gear, has partnered with buybuy BABY to make trade-ins even easier — and lucrative!

Here’s how it works: If you own any of the gear on this list, you can bring the item into a buybuy BABY store and immediately receive a buybuy BABY gift card, which ranges from $5-$600. Parents have the opportunity to participate in daily drop-offs and there are so many new brands added to the list of items, including Keekaroo, Veer, UPPAbaby, Bugaboo and Maxi-Cosi.

“More than doubling our list of accepted items during everyday drop-offs at all US buybuy BABY stores allows families to recoup spend on the baby and kid gear they’re no longer using in an incredibly convenient and sustainable way,” Amanda Brown, Director of Customer Care, said in a recent statement.

One of our favorite parts of the program? According to Goodbuy Gear, trading in your children’s items decreases their carbon footprint by 82%. Plus, there are no fees to participate and you’re welcome to drop your items off at any buybuy BABY store (you can explore locations convenient to you here).

Here’s a sampling of the items you can trade in, along with the amount you’ll get in store credit.

Happy trading! Your wallet (and the environment!) will be oh so thankful.

