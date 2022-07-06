North West is Kim Kardashian’s Edgy Style Twin at Paris Fashion Week

North West and Kim Kardashian recently twinned at Paris Fashion Week and, as you’ll see in the video below, both of them looked extremely cool. The two were spotted sitting front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier show, wearing matching pinstripe outfits and fake nose rings. To add to the trés chicness of it all, Kardashian was chatting with Anna Wintour as North looked on.

Kardashian opted for a floor-length dress while North went with a vest, tie and pleated skirt. The 9-year-old was certainly in a twinning mindset during one of the biggest fashion events of the year; she was also spotted rocking a varsity jacket from her dad’s shuttered clothing line, Pastelle.

North has already established herself as a burgeoning fashionista and — according to Kardashian — offers lots of feedback on her mom’s style. “North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” the reality star told Vogue last March. “She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black.” North is however a big fan of when her mom wears pink. “I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me,” Kardashian recalled. “[Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.'”

Each of Kardashian’s four kids have been known to express themselves differently through their fashion choices, creating their own stylish stamp on the family. “[Chicago] is my girliest girl that loves pink and purple and makeup,” Kardashian explained in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres last year. “All my kids are so different. North is like goth—she’s into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl…like, every kid is so different. But Chi-Chi is my little princess. Anything princess, anything girly girl—that’s her.”

It looks like the new generation of Kardashians are getting ready to make their mark on the fashion world. Plus, if they’re already rubbing shoulders with Anna Wintour then we can be sure that there’s so much Vogue-approved attire to come.

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.