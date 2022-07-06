Sarah Levy is a mom! The Schitt’s Creek actress welcomed her first baby with husband Graham Outerbridge and posted the first picture of him on Tuesday. She also revealed the baby shares something special with his grandpa, Eugene Levy: his name!

“He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world,” Levy wrote on Instagram. She included a picture of James’ cute baby feet, which look so tiny next to Levy’s hand.

Many fans and celebrities commented on the picture, including Levy’s Schitt’s Creek co-star Emily Hampshire (Stevie Budd), who wrote, “♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️congrats! He always has an auntie em!”

Katie Couric and The Home Edit’s Clea Shearer both commented their congratulations with multiple exclamation marks.

“Congratulations! Eugene as the middle name 🥹,” another person wrote.

Levy announced her pregnancy on May 16 with a picture of her baby bump. “We’ll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!” she captioned it.

Her brother, Dan Levy, commented, “I’ll finally like a baby! (Minus a few select others).” Anne Frances wrote, “REMEMBER HOW YOU’RE PREGNANT?!”

Levy married Outerbridge on Oct. 16, 2021, and Dan shared a picture of the two singing at the festivities on Oct. 18. He wrote, “My sister got married this weekend. This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahplevy.”

The actress shared photo booth pictures from her wedding on Oct. 18, writing, “Bells are ringing ✨✨10.16.2021.” Now they are a precious family of three.

There’s no greater blessing than a bébé!

