Gabrielle Union & Daughter Kaavia Are the Coolest ‘Dynamic Duo’ in Matching Swimsuit Video

Gabrielle Union and her 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James go together like hot dogs and mustard on the Fourth of July. The two are the ultimate dynamic duo, often making cute dancing videos together, but they stepped it up a notch over the holiday weekend by rocking matching red, white, and blue swimsuits. Kaavia is her mama’s mini-me in the sweet video posted to Instagram Monday.

“Dynamic Duo,” the Cheaper By The Dozen star wrote over a video of her and Kaavia, whom she shares with husband Dwyane Wade. They are wearing floral swimsuits in the same patriotic pattern — Kaavia in a one-piece and Union in a string bikini — as they dance to “It’s Givin” by Latto. Kaavia strikes a pose with one hand on her hip as her mom dances, then the two switch. Kaavia dances, points her fingers, and grabs her foot to bounce on one leg as her mom cheers her on. It’s so cute!

“Me and @kaaviajames twinnin and grinnin,” Union captioned the video. “Big 4th of July/Hot Links/Rose’ energy ❤️❤️❤️🎇🧨🎆.”

On Tuesday, Kaavia shared another video in the same swimsuit from her Instagram account. “When they make you work on July 5th. Come on son. #ShadyBaby,” the video was captioned.

In it, Kaavia is looking out at the water, and her mom says, “Kaav, you’re supposed to be at work today!”

In the next shot, Kaavia is laying out on the sand, arms crossed behind her head. She is in full relaxation mode. Her mom says, “This is me being productive at work. We should all be off on July 5th.”

In another post, Union shared a photo of her, Kaavia, Wade, and his daughter Zaya, 15, with Siohvaughn Funches, smiling in the pool. She captioned it, “May the 4th be with you. And may there always be Luther 🖤🖤🖤.”

Kaavia looked like she had a blast over the long weekend with her family!

