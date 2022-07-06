A Brother Called Out His Sister For Breastfeeding at His Wedding & Reddit is Coming For Him Hard

A brother took to Reddit to share his annoyance over his sister’s public breastfeeding — and received zero sympathy. The Reddit user began by explaining that his sister breastfeeds “wherever she goes” — from parks to restaurants. Despite his apparent irritation over this, he has not complained to her because he was worried that she would get offended. However, when she began feeding her child at his wedding, the user snapped.

“I kindly approached her and asked her why she didn’t bring formula or at least pump milk out and put it in the bottle so she wouldn’t have to do all this at that moment,” he wrote. “She said ‘because I don’t have to. I feel comfortable breastfeeding. Getting milk out on my own is more painful.'” He responded by telling her that she should have compromised and not breastfed at his wedding, in front of all his guests. Now, his wife and other family members are saying that he should apologize to his sister. Pretty much everyone, he explained, thinks he was being an a**hole. So, he turned to Reddit for feedback.

“The only reason I decided to call her out is because I considered it a bad etiquette and tacky to do that at a formal event and that she could just find another solution for that night. AITA?” he asked.

The Reddit community not only agreed with his family that he was absolutely in the wrong — but collectively schooled him on how little he knows about breastfeeding. “I can’t be the only one who is dying at his ‘But she breastfeeds everywhere and ALL THE TIME!!‘ comments,” one person wrote. “In other words, 34 year-old man exposes himself as not only ignorant of how breastfeeding and breast milk supply work, but also unaware that newborns do indeed require regular feeding.” Another person added: “YTA, I would figure that having your parents and wife tell you would have been enough, but some people need more evidence. Since you personally do not have breasts, you have no clue how painful or difficult pumping might be, so you’re a jerk for suggesting it.”

Many people took the time to applaud his sister for even making it to the wedding after giving birth so recently. It’s no easy feat to leave the house with a newborn in tow and clearly she was making a big effort to be there for her brother. “He’s lucky they all showed up dressed and stayed for the reception,” someone noted. “I think it was 4m before my anxiety was settled enough to all go out for longer than an hour or 2. His poor sister is showing up with a newborn who is probably still waking every few hours only to be ‘called out’ for doing her best.”

Another important fact worth noting? The Reddit user should realize his nephew needs to eat at the wedding too. After all, everyone else was having dinner. “YTA. I’m assuming you fed your guests?” one user commented. “That includes your nephew.”

These celebrity moms got painfully honest about their breastfeeding journeys.