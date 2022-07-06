Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Enjoys ‘Chilly Winter Days’ on the Beach

On frigid winter days Down Under, there’s only one thing to do: go to the beach! Summer is in full swing in the U.S., but it’s winter in Australia, and Bindi Irwin’s 15-month-old daughter Grace Warrior doesn’t mind the cold weather. The Crikey! It’s The Irwins star posted new photos with her toddler on Instagram yesterday, showing the two bundled up on the beach at sunset. It looks like a scene from a painting, and Grace can’t stop looking out at the water.

“There’s something so beautiful about the beach on chilly winter days,” Irwin captioned the post.

In the first picture, Irwin’s dressed in jeans and a thick black scarf, as she holds Grace on the beach. The little girl is wearing a warm brown jacket and just gazing out at the water and the colorful sky. The moment is so serene — something that’s definitely in short supply for parents of toddlers.

In the next shot, Grace is standing on the beach and pointing out at the waves. Irwin is crouched down next to her, listening to her daughter. She’s probably babbling on about how pretty the view is.

The last photo is a stunning sunset scene, as the sun dips below the horizon and starts to disappear in the water. It really is a gorgeous sight!

“Captured these precious moments perfectly!!🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” one person wrote.

Another lamented how different it feels in America right now: “It’s 108 in Alabama USA,” they wrote.

This morning, Irwin shared another photo of Grace on her Instagram Story, showing the little girl wearing a pink sweater, a blue-and-white polka dot jacket, and a pink-and-blue striped beanie that covers her ears. Irwin, who is also wearing a jacket, wrote “Bundled” over the picture next to a snowman graphic. It looks super cold there, and we’re so jealous!

Earlier this week, Irwin shared a family selfie with Grace and husband Chandler Powell on a family hike. “Quick family photo before Grace keeps running,” she captioned it. “Treasuring these moments forever.”

Powell commented, “A rare moment of Grace being (somewhat) still😂.”

At least the ocean views can keep her calm!

