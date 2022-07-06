Sharna Burgess Gives Us the First Adorable Glimpse of Her Sweet Baby’s Face

Sharna Burgess is soaking up cuddles with her newborn baby Zane Walker, and she shared the sweetest photo of the moment. The professional dancer, who shares Zane with fiancé Brian Austin Green, posted a picture of Zane sleeping on her chest on Monday, and it’s the first time you can see his precious face (and get a peek of his long hair!).

“Food Coma… Zane obviously. Cos I’m the food 😂🥹,” she captioned the photo. In it, Zane’s eyes are shut tight but his mouth is open as he rests on his mama. He’s wearing a light blue sleeper outfit with a white hat, but his hair is poking out the side. The baby is wrapped in a white blanket, and looks blissful while Burgess holds him. For her part, the Dancing With The Stars pro looks totally relaxed with her hair up in a ponytail and a light grey robe. Her eyes are closed and her chin is resting on his head.

Although Zane is only a week old — he was born on June 28 at 12:12 p.m. — Burgess has already learned so much as a new mom.

“I don’t yet have words that can do this justice,” she continued. “I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how deeply and unconditionally I love him. I know I’ll never be the same again, ever. I realize I never knew love of this kind or capacity existed and it’s beautifully overwhelming to process.”

Burgess can also relate to her own mother more. “I now wholeheartedly understand everything my mum has ever said to me about a mothers love being unlike any other,” she wrote. “You know, that whole ‘ you’ll understand when you have kids’ thing parents say when they are fussing over you. I get it now. I will love him and worry about him until my last breath and beyond.”

“Heaven is a place on Earth, and i found it,” she added.

Other Dancing With The Stars pros commented, including Lindsay Arnold Cusick, who wrote, “Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️” and Peta Murgatroyd, who said, “A love like no other ❤️.”

Professional wrestler Nikki Bella commented, “😭 love all this. Beyond. ❤️”

Green, who is also dad to Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil, and Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox, also posted a picture of Zane on Monday.

“Ridiculously cute 🥰,” he captioned the picture, which showed him and Zane sleeping next to each other. Zane is in the same light blue sleeper with a white hat, and his arms are up by his face while he snoozes just like his dad.

“Like father like son 🥹🥰🫶🏼,” Burgess commented on the cute snap.

Burgess offered an update about the past week on her Instagram Story yesterday. She shared a mirror selfie. “One week post partum,” she wrote. “Recovery is slow but steady.”

She also revealed that she had an unplanned C-section with Zane.

“Oh my gosh, it has been one heck of a week,” she said. “Actually, just got emotional, it’s been beautiful. I am in newborn bliss, and I have so much, obviously, to share, but I’m taking my time and being in my moment.”

She continued, “I see a lot of people asking. I ended up having to have a C-section, and the story will come another time. It’s not traumatic by any means, it just ended up being the safest and best option for mum and baby.”

“This is why when people ask me, ‘What’s your birth plan?’ I would say, ‘I plan to give birth,’” she said. “And he was going to come out the way that he wanted to, the way that he was meant to, and I’m so glad that I trusted in that, because had I have gone in with a plan on what I thought it was going to be, it would have shaken me to know that it was going to change. So I’m super grateful for my approach to everything.”

“Anyway, I’m going to go back to my baby,” she added, laughing, “My mum has him in the kitchen. I miss him when he’s not with me. He is the most delicious smush, and if I talk about him too much I will cry because I love him so much.”

Burgess is fully in mama mode, and it’s so sweet!

