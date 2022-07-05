Cardi B Celebrated Son Wave’s Latest Milestone with Some Adorable Photo Updates

Cardi B’s son Wave has officially hit 10 months and the proud mom celebrated by sharing the cutest photos of him. The rapper took to Instagram to post a series of snapshots of Wave posing for the camera while wearing a little knitted cap. “Happy 10 month BIG WAVE,” Cardi B captioned the post.

Her many celebrity friends celebrated Wave’s birthday with sweet messages, including Megan Thee Stallion who wrote “Omgggg” with multiple heart eye emojis and Naomi Campbell, who chimed in with heart emojis as well.

Cardi B has been marking her son’s birthdays on Instagram by posting extremely cute pictures of Wave every time he hits another age milestone. When the baby turned 9 months, his mom shared a picture of the little one looking very adorable in a matching blue beanie and tie dye shirt. “My baby growing too fast on me,” she captioned the post.

That’s not where the parenting social media content ends.

The artist also recently offered a hilarious tutorial on how she changes Wave’s diapers with her extra-long nails in response to a plea from the rapper Kash Doll. “Aye Bardi how the hell u change wav diaper with the nails? Lol i got on press ons struggling @iamcardib,” she asked on Twitter. Cardi responded with a full video that showed her using her impressive diaper techniques on a teddy bear. “Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean,they got more crevices,” she wrote. Bonus points for Cardi’s 3-year-old daughter Kulture watching her mom in action, looking very bemused.

Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video 🤣😂😂Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean,they got more crevices. https://t.co/b2CeTstz1L pic.twitter.com/80PEcWlMIJ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 17, 2022

I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart,” she wrote . “ But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.” While we haven’t gotten many shots of Kulture and Wave together yet, Cardi offered a sweet prediction about the two siblings when she posted a glamorous maternity photoshoot last year. “

