Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani Is Totally Her Mom’s Mini in This New Matching Photo

Kate Hudson adorably twinned with her 3-year-old daughter Rani and you’ll be seeing double. The actress shared two snapshots of the duo on Instagram, which featured them wearing matching tan tank tops while throwing the camera a fierce look.

Hudson captioned the photo with a simple yellow heart emoji and some of her celebrity friends hopped into the comment section to show their love. “Mama& her girl,” Reese Witherspoon wrote, while Leslie Mann shared two red hearts and a heart eye emoji.

Hudson has been known to share her daughter’s childhood journey on Instagram, posting sweet photos and videos of Rani making slime, drinking some delicious-looking hot chocolate during a morning cafe hang and spending sandy time at the beach. Some photos include more epic twinning, like the one below that features Rani adorably mimicking her mom’s dance moves. “Like mother like daughter I guess they say…” Hudson wrote alongside the side-by-side photos. Or that time that the two wore matching fuzzy camel colored coats and looked all kinds of cozy.

The mama shares Rani with her partner, musician Danny Fujikawa. The actress has opened up about the couple’s approach to parenting, which includes a “genderless” upbringing. “[Having a daughter] doesn’t really change my approach, but there’s definitely a difference,” she told AOL in 2019. “I think you just raise your kids individually regardless — like a genderless [approach]. We still don’t know what she’s going to identify as.”

Hudson’s mom Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell could not be more excited to be grandparents to Rani. “We’re really glad that she got [a daughter] and had an opportunity to have her,” Russell told PEOPLE that same year. “We’re proud of Danny and the relationship that grew between Kate and Danny, the result being Rani Rose.”

We’re so here for this twinning mother-daughter duo. Here’s hoping for many, many more matching outfit photoshoots coming down the pipeline.

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.