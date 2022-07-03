This Hilary Duff-Approved Collapsible Travel Cup Is ‘Perfect for On-the-Go’ & Is Only $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When a celebrity mom says something is a must-have for your little ones, we’re all ears. We’ve heard recommendations for a slew of products left and right, but we’re so intrigued with what Hilary Duff says you need to grab on Amazon.

The How I Met Your Father star recently revealed to People which small businesses she adores that are available on Amazon. From different body butter to yoga mats, Duff surely knows how to treat herself. Out of the entire list, though, we’re kind of obsessing over a collapsible cup that is perfect for your kids.

So it’s both easy to use and stylish? Sounds pretty perfect, but it gets better because it’s only $15.

Courtesy of Stojo Jr Stojo Jr.

Stojo Jr Collapsible Travel Cup with Straw for Kids $15.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Stojo Jr Collapsible Travel Cup is a collapsible, leak-proof, and reusable bottle that you can squish and extend to your liking. Perfect for hiking or traveling, thousands of Amazon customers swear by this dishwasher-safe cup for their little ones. Available in a variety of sizes and colors, this safe and sustainable cup can handle drinks in an array of temperatures.

This eco-friendly cup has over 5,500 reviews at 4.3 stars on Amazon, with so many satisfied parents calling this Duff-approved pick a must-buy.

One Amazon reviewer called it the “perfect on-the-go cup” saying: “This STOJO cup is such a time, money, and earth saver! I love that I can store it in my sling bag or backpack for on-the-go convenience. When I want to grab a cup of Joe, I simply hand my STOJO cup to the barista and they just make my drink in my cup without wasting additional plastic or disposable cups.”

We’ve got some great suggestions for toys at Costco that your kids will love.