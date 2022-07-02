The Irwin Family’s Wholesome Selfie Features Everyone Smiling & a Super Expressive Grace Warrior

The Irwin family has all gathered up for an adorable family selfie, all of them looking as happy as can be — except for baby Grace Warrior. Proud uncle Robert Irwin posted the most wholesome family selfie we desperately needed right now. He posted the super-sweet photo with the simple caption, “😊💛.”

In the photo, we see Bindi, Robert, Terri, and Chandler Powell all smiling from ear to ear. But little Grace Warrior looks hilariously disinterested, looking away while making a kissy face. But we know she’s loving the sweet moment on the inside, she just can’t help but be expressive!

Everyone in the family always posts the sweetest snapshots of them with their beloved Grace Warrior. While proud parents Bindi and Powell always post any update they can, Robert has been posting more and more pics of his adventures with his niece.

Bindi and Powell announced they were expecting their first child together soon after their wedding, and on March 25, 2021, Grace Warrior, 1, was born. Like everyone else in her family, Grace has a big, loving personality. She’s expressive, loves exploring, and can’t get enough of her animal friends — just like her late grandpa Steve Irwin.

In a recent dual interview with Bindi and Terri on Entertainment Tonight, they said they see so much of Steve in Grace. “So she’ll go out in the morning in the stroller, and all the kangaroos just gather around her like they’re having a meeting,” Terri said. “That’s Steve [Irwin] all over.”

