Andy Cohen’s Video of Him Trying To Relax With Screaming Kids in the Backseat Is Peak Dad Behavior

Andy Cohen’s new video perfectly shows what it’s like to drive your children around while they’re in the backseat: everyone is miserable. On July 1, Cohen gave his fans a glimpse into how the Fourth of July weekend is going with his two little ones. Hint: it could be better. Cohen uploaded the hilarious and relatable video with the sarcastic caption, “Summer should be fun.”

In the hilarious video, we see Cohen show a range of emotions while driving the car, both of his kids crying and screaming in the backseat. We see him go from pure anguish to anger to annoyance, almost hitting a breaking point until he feels defeated and accepts that this is going to be a long ride. Truly the most relatable video we’ve seen in a while.

Many of his superstar friends couldn’t help but laugh at the moment. Padma Lakshmi commented, “I’m sorry 😂 it’s all worth it!!” and Amy Sedaris couldn’t help but express how much laughter she was getting out of this: “Oh Andy, this really makes me laugh haha!”

Cohen has two children, welcoming both via surrogate. He has a son named Benjamin Allen, 3, and a daughter named Lucy Eve, who he welcomed on April 29, 2022.

Back in 2019, Cohen told People that he never thought he would ever be a dad. “As a gay man, I never thought it was in the cards for me. When I came out to my parents in 1988, my mom said she had to mourn the life that I wasn’t going to be able to have. And that life meant getting married and having kids.”

But the Watch What Happens Live host said when he turned 50, everything changed. “I just realized that now was the time. From the time I decided, ‘Okay, I’m doing this,’ which was December 2017, for the entire year of 2018, I lived my life as though it was my last year on the planet.” And he adores the heck out of his vibrant children (even if they scream throughout their car rides!)