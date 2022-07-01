Shawn Johnson Posts the Cutest Family Swimming Selfie for Fourth of July

Shawn Johnson kicked off the Fourth of July weekend with a splash — the way it was meant to be celebrated. The Olympic gold medalist went swimming Friday to celebrate the long weekend, and her family of four are all smiles in the cutest family swimming selfie.

“Pool time!! Family Fourth weekend here we come!! pool #fourthofjuly,” Johnson captioned the picture posted to Instagram today.

In the photo, Johnson is holding daughter Drew, 2, in the pool. She’s wearing a bright red swimsuit with sunglasses and a straw hat, and Drew is wearing a mauve one-piece swimsuit with a similar straw hat wrapped in a black ribbon. They are protected from the sun in style!

The girls aren’t the only ones who are matching. Johnson’s husband, Andrew East, is wearing swim trunks and a backward baseball cap while holding their son Jett, who turns 1 this month, in the pool. The baby is also wearing swim trunks and no shirt, with a baseball cap that looks a little too big for his head. His chubby baby rolls and delighted face are so cute.

Drew and Jett are identical to their mom and dad in this photo, and it is too precious for words.

The next photo in the slide features Drew, posing in the water and showing off her summer tan. Her hand is on her hip with one shoulder raised, and her head is tilted to the side as she smiles. Drew’s sassiness is on full display!

Luke Rodgers commented, “I love this so much ❤️.” Blippi even commented, leaving three emojis: “☀️🌊😎.”

Other comments included, “Drew is such a mood. I love it. 😉😂” and “Cutest crew ❤️.”

“I can’t with the shoulder!!! Love it ❤️,” someone else added. Same!

Johnson documented on her Instagram Stories today that she was packing for her family of four. One picture showed Jett and Drew’s personalized backpacks with their names embroidered on them, and another showed big suitcases opened on the floor and filled with stuff.

“Packing up with my little minions for family reunion!” she wrote over a picture of a diaper-clad Jett sitting on a suitcase. “One of our very favorite weeks of the year!!!”

In another picture, she explained more about the trip. “Usually have about 50+ people all in one place! Lake time, pool time, boat time, cabin time, and games and great food.”

Sounds like the perfect Fourth of July weekend!

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.