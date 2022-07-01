Sandra Bullock is Reportedly Only ‘Truly Happy’ When She’s With Her Kids

Sandra Bullock has enjoyed an illustrious acting career, who gave us gems like Miss Congeniality, The Lake House, The Blind Side, Gravity, Bird Box, and The Lost City to name a few. But now, she’s committed to doing what makes her the happiest, which is reportedly spending “quality time with her kids.”

In a new interview with Us Weekly today, an insider reported that being with her kids, Louis, 12, and Laila, 10, makes the actress “truly happy.”

“Sandra hates being away from them for days or weeks at a time,” an insider told Us Weekly. “The only real challenge she has in front of her is being a great mom, and to her, that requires being away from Hollywood. The one resource she can’t just write a check and buy is quality time with her kids, and that’s the thing that makes her truly happy.”

Don’t all parents feel like that at times? No matter what’s going on in the world, or how stressful work gets, being with kids can put things in perspective and make you feel a little bit better. Kids are bright spots in life, and it’s awesome that Bullock is prioritizing spending quality time with her kids.

On March 14, the Bullet Train star told Entertainment Tonight that she is taking a break from acting, explaining that she wants to be “in the place that makes me the happiest,” aka, home with her kids.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” she told the outlet about her “24/7” job. “And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family.” She added, “That’s where I’m gonna be for a while.”

One of the things Bullock is looking forward to doing with their kids? “Servicing their every need,” she said. “Their social calendar.”

That includes staying pandemic-cautious. “All the parents know me as the crazy lady with the pandemic,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “They know their children will return without COVID when they’ve come to our house.”

She also told The Hollywood Reporter that she feels “so burnt out” and “so tired” from Hollywood, adding that she’s “not capable of making healthy, smart decisions” right now.

Bullock is one of many celebrities who’ve paused their acting career to spend more time with their kids. Cheers to her for taking time to focus on what’s important to her and what makes her happy. She continues to be an inspiration for us all!

