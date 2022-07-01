Bindi Irwin’s Brother Robert Revealed the Special Thing Baby Grace Loves Doing With Her Uncle

At just 16 months old, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s daughter Grace Warrior already has a special relationship with her uncle, Robert Irwin. The Crikey! It’s The Irwins star loves taking adorable pictures of Grace, but she prefers doing something a little different with him. The Australia Zoo conservationist-in-training’s favorite thing to do? Go exploring!

“Some Grace cuteness to brighten your day,” Irwin posted on Instagram Wednesday, before revealing the little girl’s true passion. “She loves exploring!”

The wildlife photographer also shared two pictures of him and Grace on what appears to be a lavender farm. The toddler is wearing a pink jacket with the hood pulled up outside (it’s winter in Australia, after all!). Irwin is crouched next to her, dressed in khaki pants, a green button-down shirt, and a hat. He’s leaned down talking to her. In the next picture, Grace is walking along the rows of plants with a determined look on her face. Irwin walks just behind her, smiling down at his niece. You can tell he adores her!

Bindi commented, “💗💗💗.”

Actress Emmy Perry wrote, “Baby Grace!!!!😍 The hat!!! 🤩” The official Animal Planet account wrote, “the cutest! ❤️”

“Awww she loves her funcle Robert💚🥰,” a fan commented.

On June 20, Irwin posted a throwback photo of him and his dad, the late Steve Irwin, in a similar pose. In it, The Crocodile Hunter is holding a young Irwin’s hands as he walks along a fallen tree, and Steve is smiling behind him.

“Happy #FathersDay ❤️ I am thinking of my Dad today and everyone out there who might not get to celebrate with their’s,” he wrote. “It’s so important to me to remember and cherish all the special times. Nothing but fun!”

Seeing Irwin keep his dad’s memory alive by recreating special moments from his childhood with his niece, Grace, is so sweet. His dad would definitely be proud.

These are some of the reality-TV alumnae we love to follow as they tackle motherhood.