Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Welcome Their First Baby — & He Has the Cutest Name

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green shared some exciting baby news last night — their baby boy arrived! The couple welcomed their first baby on June 28 at 12:12 p.m., announcing the news with a sweet black-and-white photo of the baby holding his dad’s hand. They also revealed his adorable name on Instagram.

“Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12 ❤️❤️,” Green captioned the picture Thursday.

The Dancing With The Stars pro also shared the same photo to her Instagram, writing, “Zane Walker Green 06/28/2022 at 12:12pm.” She added, “My heart is now forever outside of my body. 🤍” How sweet is that?

According to BabyCenter, the name Zane has Hebrew origins and means “God’s gracious gift.” Even without this precious meaning, Zane Walker Green is just a really cool name.

Zane makes boy number 5 for the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, who is also dad to Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil, and Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

Both Green and Burgess’ posts were filled with congratulatory messages. Burgess’ Dancing With The Stars co-stars chimed in, including Emma Slater, who wrote, “Wow!!! Congratulations @brianaustingreen & @sharnaburgess I’m so excited for you.” Cheryl Burke wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS to you and your beautiful family 💙.”

Matt James, known for his time on The Bachelor and Dancing With The Stars, commented five red heart emojis. Tori Spelling wrote, “Congrats!! ❤️”

Actor Jordan Fisher commented, “congrats!!! welcome to the most incredible club in the world 🥰💜.”

Rumer Willis, actress and oldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, commented, “Congratulations to both of you!! I am so happy for you 🥹 ❤️❤️❤️.”

Congratulations to Sharna and Brian on their adorable new addition!

