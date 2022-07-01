Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
love makes a family spotlight module

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Welcome Their First Baby — & He Has the Cutest Name

(L-R) Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Plus Icon
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green/Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images) Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
(L-R) Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin
Peacock Original ˜Angelyne™ Hollywood Premiere. 10
Gigi Hadid arriving to the 53rd
Post Malone at arrivals for 2019
View Gallery 27 Images

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green shared some exciting baby news last night — their baby boy arrived! The couple welcomed their first baby on June 28 at 12:12 p.m., announcing the news with a sweet black-and-white photo of the baby holding his dad’s hand. They also revealed his adorable name on Instagram.

“Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12 ❤️❤️,” Green captioned the picture Thursday.

The Dancing With The Stars pro also shared the same photo to her Instagram, writing, “Zane Walker Green 06/28/2022 at 12:12pm.” She added, “My heart is now forever outside of my body. 🤍” How sweet is that?

According to BabyCenter, the name Zane has Hebrew origins and means “God’s gracious gift.” Even without this precious meaning, Zane Walker Green is just a really cool name.

Zane makes boy number 5 for the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, who is also dad to Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil, and Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

Both Green and Burgess’ posts were filled with congratulatory messages. Burgess’ Dancing With The Stars co-stars chimed in, including Emma Slater, who wrote, “Wow!!! Congratulations @brianaustingreen & @sharnaburgess I’m so excited for you.” Cheryl Burke wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS to you and your beautiful family 💙.”

Matt James, known for his time on The Bachelor and Dancing With The Stars, commented five red heart emojis. Tori Spelling wrote, “Congrats!! ❤️”

Actor Jordan Fisher commented, “congrats!!! welcome to the most incredible club in the world 🥰💜.”

Rumer Willis, actress and oldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, commented, “Congratulations to both of you!! I am so happy for you 🥹 ❤️❤️❤️.”

Congratulations to Sharna and Brian on their adorable new addition!

From Illusia to Zillion, here are a few of the most unique celebrity baby names.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad