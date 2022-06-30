Bindi Irwin Posts Sweetest Pictures of Daughter Grace Smiling on the Beach

It may be too cold to swim in Australia right now (it’s their winter, after all!), but that doesn’t stop Bindi Irwin and her 1-year-old daughter Grace Warrior from enjoying the beach. The two recently hung out on the sand and took the sweetest pictures.

“These smiles and hugs make my life, 💙” the Australia Zoo conservationist captioned the photos posted on Instagram Wednesday. She shares Grace with husband Chandler Powell.

In the first picture, the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star is dressed in a black sweater and jeans, and she’s sitting on the sand behind Grace. For her part, Grace is dressed in a long-sleeve blue dress over white leggings and grey boots. She’s smiling at the camera with her mom’s arms around her. In the next picture, both of Grace’s hands are covering her mouth as she laughs at something off camera.

The scenery in the photos is so beautiful, with a white sandy beach, a clear blue sky, a hint of ocean water, and vibrant green trees behind them. But Grace’s radiant face is what draws the attention.

In the last picture in the carousel, Grace is giving her mom the biggest hug, and she is burying her face into Irwin’s neck. It’s hard to tell if she’s sleepy or just showing her mama some love, but it’s the most precious thing we’ve ever seen.

“Grace is the most beautiful sweetest soul just like her Mamma! Love you guys endlessly! 💗” one person commented.

Another wrote, “So cute!! 😍 That’s the good stuff!! ❤️”

“This is quite possibly the most beautiful post I have ever seen😮🙃😉,” someone else said.

It’s hard to outshine a gorgeous Australian landscape, but Grace does it effortlessly. Her pure delight at hanging out in the sand with her mama will make you want to book a beach vacay, ASAP.

