Kristin Cavallari has come a long way since her days on Laguna Beach. Although it seemed like Cavallari always had confidence in herself, the mom of three — who shares children Camden, Saylor and Jaxon with ex-husband Jay Cutler — is opening up about her recent struggles with feelings of insecurity in regards to her body, and is finally in a good place to show her followers the before-and-after pictures she’s most proud of.

Cavallari’s Jun. 30 Instagram post is a carousel of three images. The first is of Cavallari present-day, soaking up a beach view as she poses on a patio, gazing at the ocean. Fully tanned (and toned), the mom of three is sporting a cheeky black bikini. The other two slides contain photos of Cavallari from a few years back — in those photos she’s noticeably thinner, which she references in her super inspiring, body-positive message.

The Uncommon James founder got honest about her struggle with whether or not she even wanted to share these photos. “I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not,” Cavallari wrote. “Ultimately I decided to because I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made.”

Cavallari admits she doesn’t feel connected to those throwback photos in any way, and reassures followers her weight at the time was never intentional. “I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress,” Cavallari wrote. She goes on to share her reasoning behind sharing the first progress photo, and it’s a really empowering one. “I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin,” Cavallari wrote. “So, here ya go.”

