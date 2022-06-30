Serena Williams is truly a role model both on and off the court. The three-time Olympic gold medalist, who shares 4-year-old daughter Alexis ‘Olympia’ Ohanian Jr. with husband Alexis Ohanian, has made it clear how much she values motherhood in the past — and judging by the sweet, captured adventures she shares on social media, it’s apparent just how hands-on she is with her daughter. In her latest Instagram Stories, Williams shared a short clip with Olympia mid-mommy-daughter playdate.

In her Jun. 30 Instagram Story, Williams posted a video of Olympia, who was dressed in a Snow White costume near a soccer net. The mom of one held a tiny baby doll in one arm, while filming the candid conversation with the other. “Olympia, we having fun with our babies?” Williams asked her adorable 4-year-old.

“Uh huh,” Olympia replied.

“You wanna keep playing with our babies?” Williams asked again.

“Yeah!” Olympia quipped back excitedly.

“Okay,” Williams answered. “What adventure are we gonna do next?”

A happy Olympia replied that she wanted to go on the swings, to which Williams delightfully obliged.

The tennis pro has shared quite a few memorable times with her daughter. They’ve played tennis in matching mommy-and-me outfits, and participated in twinning dance videos on Instagram. While she doesn’t know if she’s a good mom or not (although we can surely say she is!), Williams told Insider in an Apr. 2022 video that she is hands-on. “I don’t know if I’m a good mom, and I don’t know if my method works, but I’m very hands-on with my daughter, and it was the same with our parents,” she said at the time. “I’ve set really good boundaries, but then after work, I’m going right to my daughter.”