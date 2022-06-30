Travis Barker’s Stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya Shares Heartfelt Message After His Hospitalization

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian had a health scare just weeks after their extravagant wedding in Italy — in those days and moments that are supposed to be filled with nothing but dreamy, worry-free, newlywed bliss. Although Barker and Kardashian have yet to make an official statement, fans and followers of the famous couple have taken to social media to share their well wishes for the family — and Barker’s stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, is making it clear that she truly appreciates each and every kind message that’s been sent her way.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time,” De La Hoya wrote in a Jun. 29 Instagram Story. “It is heard, felt and appreciated.” De La Hoya has remained close to her stepdad, and was recently a guest at the wedding — her parents are Barker’s ex-wife Shannon Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya. In addition to De La Hoya, Barker shares his teenage son Landon and teen daughter Alabama with Moakler, and is the stepfather to Kardashian’s children Mason, Reign and Penelope, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

As reported by TMZ, Barker was taken to the hospital by emergency medical services on Jun. 28. Kardashian followed close behind as Barker was transported to a local hospital, then again to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for additional care. A source updated People on Jun. 29, revealing his diagnosis as pancreatitis — the redness, swelling and inflammation of the pancreas.

In addition to his stepdaughter, Alabama also addressed her followers to “send prayers” as Barker became noticeably sicker before acquiring medical care.

