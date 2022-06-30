Hilary Duff is one busy mama. When she’s not spending quality time with her kids — son Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie as well as daughters Banks and Mae, who she shares with husband Matthew Koma — she’s working on her next career move (How I Met Your Father fans can attest). Because Duff gets real on Instagram and social media in general, she recently got candid about her need to go out with her fellow mom friends — and how doing so improves her mental health.

The Jun. 29 Instagram post features Duff front and center alongside a trio of friends. Wearing a casual grey top, a backwards baseball cap and hoop earrings, Duff is all smiles while she poses on the sidewalk. “I took one for the team and stood in front,” Duff wrote in her caption, including a laughing emoji. “Little evening tennis and a little sav blanc does the body good in times like these. What are you doing to care for yourself mentally?”

Duff’s tagged friends in the photo include fellow moms Jennifer Davis and Kelly Farris, as well as her friend Sharmeen. While the Instagram caption includes a simple recap of their evening out together, the underlying message Duff shares is an important one for all moms to hear — especially when they’re in desperate need of some girl time, or another type of break for their own mental health.

Ashley Tisdale and other fellow celebrity moms have been open about encouraging others to prioritize self-care and well-being in the past, and we’re proud to see Duff join in, too.