Kate Hudson may still be a mom to littles, but she’s also the mother of a recent high school graduate. Her son, Ryder — who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson — recently just celebrated the momentous occasion, and he took his famous mom to join him for yet another fun moment just weeks after.

On her Jun. 30 Instagram Stories, Hudson shared a sweet photo of herself and Ryder. The mother-son duo stood side by side at a tattoo shop, with Ryder’s arm lovingly draped over his mom’s shoulders. The photo showed off Ryder’s brand new family-centered arm tattoo, with initials for each of his siblings: a ‘C’ for Cheyenne, who Robinson shares with ex-wife Allison Brides; a ‘B’ for Bingham, who Hudson shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy; and an ‘R’ for Rani Rose, who Hudson shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Hudson seems to have an amazing bond with all of her children — from family vacations to solo dinner dates with her kids. It makes perfect sense that Hudson would accompany Ryder while getting such a heartfelt tattoo to honor his siblings, and it’s a really sweet thing to see how close they are despite all the family has going on (and the age gaps between them).

We know Hudson is an amazing mom all on her own — but it’s no surprise how close Hudson is with her children, since she and her own mom, Goldie Hawn, have maintained an amazing mother-daughter relationship over the years.

