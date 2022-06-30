Tom Hiddleston’s Fiancée Zawe Ashton is Pregnant With Their First Baby

Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée Zawe Ashton are expecting their first baby! At a special screening of Mr. Malcolm’s List in New York City on June 29, Ashton was glowing on the red carpet as she debuted her baby bump.

The Mr. Malcolm’s List actress wore a bead-embellished tulle gown by Sabina Bilenko Couture, according to Vogue, who confirmed the couple’s pregnancy. They also shared a special behind-the-scenes photo shoot of Ashton getting ready for the event, which included a moment of her grabbing a quick snack and another where she’s admiring her look in the mirror. Currently, neither Hiddleston nor Ashton has made a public statement about the pregnancy.

Ashton’s growing baby bump was on full display last night, as her dress shimmered on the red carpet. In the article in Vogue yesterday, the dress designer gushed about working with Ashton. “She is such an incredible actress and the way she carries a look on the red carpet is unparalleled,” Bilenko told the outlet.

Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

The actor previously shared a whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift in 2016 (remember that infamous “I [heart] TS” tank top?), so it’s understandable he’s been keeping his new relationship under wraps. In 2019, he told The New York Times, “I’m protective about my internal world now in probably a different way. If you go through life without connecting to people, how much could you call that a life? Because you have to fight for love. You can’t live in fear of what people might say.”

We’re so happy that Hiddleston and Ashton have found happiness together. Congratulations on the exciting baby news!

