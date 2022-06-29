Andy Cohen Shared the Sweetest Selfie With Daughter Lucy

Two-month-old Lucy Eve is her dad Andy Cohen’s mini-me in a new selfie posted Tuesday. In the sweet picture, the Emmy-winning host of Watch What Happens Live, who is also dad to Benjamin Allen, 3, and his newborn daughter are both wearing white and gazing into each other’s eyes.

“We See Each Other…..” Cohen captioned the photo on Instagram. Lucy is wearing a white onesie, with brown hair that’s already so long! Cohen is wearing a matching white shirt, as he smiles at the baby. His hair is grey, but otherwise styled in the same way as his daughter, and they are twinning hard.

She seems so relaxed and chill sitting on Cohen’s lap, with her tiny baby foot propped on his chest. He’s sitting on the couch next to an open window, and the sunshine streams in to cast a glow over her face like a little angel. The messy hair, the twin shirts, the little toesies — the heart can’t handle anymore cuteness!

“She’s just the most precious baby girl!! 🎀💗🎀” one person commented. Another person wrote, “Aww 🥺🥰 the sweetest little foot 🦶 and chubby cheeks 💖💖💖💖.”

Others noticed the Band-Aid on her chunky thighs, pointing out that she must have had her 2-month-old vaccines. “Someone got their vaccines 😢 Sweetie girl ❤️,” one person wrote.

On June 14, Cohen shared another selfie with Lucy, this time where she is dressed in a yellow floral dress. “All dressed up and nowhere to go….. ♥️” he captioned it. Lindsay Lohan commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️” and Hoda Kotb wrote, “Ohhhhh myyyyy.”

On his birthday on June 2, he posted a photo of Ben and Lucy, writing, “Couldn’t have asked for a sweeter birthday! ♥️” In it, the proud older brother is leaning toward his little sister to give her a kiss, and her blue eyes are wide open.

Cohen is fully embracing the dad life, and we are here for it.

